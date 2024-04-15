Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up approximately 1.5% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,738 shares of company stock worth $5,132,766 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

TEVA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.22. 8,071,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,716,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $14.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

