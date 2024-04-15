Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $10.86 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises 2.4% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Teradyne worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 489.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,896,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Teradyne by 38.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,351,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,164,000 after acquiring an additional 654,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,295,000 after acquiring an additional 607,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 153.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,160,000 after purchasing an additional 569,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.96. 491,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,057. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average is $100.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

