Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,419,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,150,965. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

