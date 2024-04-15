Short Interest in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Expands By 28.7%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,400 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 364,600 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HY. StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,331,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,220,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,710. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

