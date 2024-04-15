CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $42.72. 799,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,806. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

