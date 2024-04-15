CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
NYSE CUBE traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $42.72. 799,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,806. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.71%.
Several research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
