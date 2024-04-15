Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 687,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Flat Glass Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FGSGF remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Flat Glass Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $1.70.

About Flat Glass Group

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

