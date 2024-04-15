Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 687,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Flat Glass Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FGSGF remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Flat Glass Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $1.70.
About Flat Glass Group
