Banana Gun (BANANA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $94.36 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Banana Gun token can now be purchased for approximately $36.38 or 0.00057310 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Banana Gun has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $94.36 million and $2.70 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,640 tokens. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,267.52264639 with 2,593,639.6858961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 37.88225473 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $3,219,081.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

