DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0553 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 28.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $128.85 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00081967 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00030556 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012860 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

