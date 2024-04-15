Head-To-Head Contrast: NeueHealth (NEUE) vs. Its Rivals

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NeueHealth to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NeueHealth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeueHealth -71.23% N/A -1.21% NeueHealth Competitors 0.04% -1.59% -0.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of NeueHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 64.3% of NeueHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 NeueHealth Competitors 94 1116 2552 98 2.69

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NeueHealth and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

NeueHealth presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 20.56%. Given NeueHealth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeueHealth is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeueHealth and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeueHealth $1.16 billion -$1.15 billion -0.04 NeueHealth Competitors $80.60 billion $2.78 billion 8.68

NeueHealth’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NeueHealth. NeueHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

NeueHealth has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeueHealth’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeueHealth rivals beat NeueHealth on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

NeueHealth Company Profile

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services. The Bright HealthCare segment offers medicare health plan products to consumers. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

