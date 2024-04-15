Royal Bank of Canada Trims Parkland (TSE:PKI) Target Price to C$50.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PKI. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.62.

TSE:PKI traded up C$2.23 on Monday, reaching C$43.17. 524,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,264. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$30.29 and a 12 month high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.302673 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$43,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 11,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$484,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$43,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,392 shares of company stock worth $1,867,999. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

