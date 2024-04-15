National Bankshares Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$156.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$153.00 to C$156.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$153.71.

L stock traded up C$2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$148.79. 137,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$145.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$130.55. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$110.52 and a 12 month high of C$154.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.08. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of C$14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 8.4881297 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$662,832.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$1,500,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total transaction of C$662,832.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,495 shares of company stock worth $10,547,163. Company insiders own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

