CIBC Cuts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$53.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTY. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.00.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

TSE:MTY traded up C$0.34 on Monday, hitting C$45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 82,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,975. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.28. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$44.48 and a 52-week high of C$68.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 earnings per share for the current year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

