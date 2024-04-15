Royal Bank of Canada Cuts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$51.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTY. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.00.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTY

MTY Food Group Price Performance

TSE MTY traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,975. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$44.48 and a 1 year high of C$68.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.