Royal Bank of Canada Cuts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$51.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTY. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.00.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
