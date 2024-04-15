Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $562,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 39,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 611,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after buying an additional 168,135 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.8 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.66. 7,403,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,892,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

