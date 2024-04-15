Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $41,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.59. 2,239,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,751. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $170.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.33.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

