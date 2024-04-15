Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 222.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,348. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.33 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

