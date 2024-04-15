Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 4,976 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 208.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.96. The company had a trading volume of 774,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,032. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.42. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

