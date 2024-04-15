Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.14

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.14 and last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 169261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

NARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,336.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $73,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,863,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,271,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

