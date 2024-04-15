Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.89

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 57362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRX. Raymond James began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

