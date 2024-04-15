Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.80

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 1815887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.82.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $743.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.54.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 183.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at $21,784,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,784,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $184,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

