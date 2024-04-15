Sippican Capital Advisors Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,567 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,185,030 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $137,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 58,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.59.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.69. 2,246,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $153.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.81.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

