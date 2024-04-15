Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 638,100 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,216,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $219,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.66. The company had a trading volume of 30,282,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,302,523. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $107.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

