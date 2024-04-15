Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 5,352 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $517.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $513.13 and a 200-day moving average of $476.72. The company has a market cap of $400.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.