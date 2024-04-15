Ballast Advisors LLC Buys 883 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $7,305,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 153,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,032,000 after buying an additional 22,208 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.69. 1,298,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,379. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.92.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

