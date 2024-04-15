Drake & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Drake & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.0% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $438.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,963,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,759,523. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $438.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

