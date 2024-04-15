London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Buys 4,103 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.9% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,549,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 289,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,959 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.13. The stock had a trading volume of 672,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,065. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

