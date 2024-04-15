DigiByte Price Hits $0.0126 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $213.73 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,482.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.43 or 0.00793027 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.06 or 0.00121388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00040902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.89 or 0.00192009 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00041078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00103972 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,950,489,802 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

