Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $382.98 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $8.05 or 0.00012687 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.15 billion and $382.98 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00055188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

