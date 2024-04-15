Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $705,000 Investment in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 751.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GXTG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.13. 510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,357. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.23.

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

