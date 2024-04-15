Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 22,390 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,390 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $59.87. 1,158,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,600. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.