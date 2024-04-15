Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $174.53. The company had a trading volume of 636,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.