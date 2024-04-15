Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 236,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 251,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 66,346 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 42,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,800,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,408,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,587,028. The company has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

