Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$0.90

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.64% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CJR.B. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.94.
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
