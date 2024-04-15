CIBC Raises Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$9.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EQX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.25.

Shares of CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90.

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total value of C$58,347.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,426 shares of company stock valued at $84,825.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

