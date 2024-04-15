CIBC Raises Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$9.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EQX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.25.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EQX
Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %
Insider Transactions at Equinox Gold
In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total value of C$58,347.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,426 shares of company stock valued at $84,825.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.