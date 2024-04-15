JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,965 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.9% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,344. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.