JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,965 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.9% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPST stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,344. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
