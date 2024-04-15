12,000 Shares in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Bought by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 689.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,002 shares of company stock valued at $234,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

NYSE:EVGO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,425. EVgo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

