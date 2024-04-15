Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,247 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April makes up approximately 1.0% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAPR traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $33.15. 217,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.