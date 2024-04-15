Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,140 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

CMF traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $56.83. 113,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,648. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.75. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

