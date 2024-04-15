Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$195.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$191.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$183.00.

CNR traded down C$0.20 on Monday, hitting C$176.75. The company had a trading volume of 287,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,014. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$175.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$164.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0140399 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. In other news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

