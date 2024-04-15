Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

CCA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$77.00 price objective on Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.31.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

TSE CCA traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$56.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,617. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.78 and a 1-year high of C$72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.33. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of C$730.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$735.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4785185 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

