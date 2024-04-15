Sippican Capital Advisors Makes New $286,000 Investment in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,947 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BOH traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 147,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,344. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

