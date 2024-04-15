Sippican Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 14,402 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,823,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,300,000 after buying an additional 195,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,144,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,277,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,362,000 after purchasing an additional 99,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,602. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.01%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

