Sippican Capital Advisors Buys 378 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,252,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,746,387. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MS

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.