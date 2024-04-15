9,500 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZION. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,600 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.05. 949,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

