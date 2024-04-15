Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 552,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 793,033 shares.The stock last traded at $5.07 and had previously closed at $5.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SVRA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Savara in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 15.66 and a quick ratio of 15.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. State Street Corp grew its position in Savara by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Savara by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

