Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $28.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Veracyte traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 313919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,655,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,606,000 after purchasing an additional 62,011 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at about $506,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 166,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 59,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.49 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

