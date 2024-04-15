Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Up 12%

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) traded up 12% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.68. 1,202,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 15,282,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.07.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $475.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,418,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,766,000 after buying an additional 68,710 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $3,072,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

