Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading 3.9% Higher

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.40 and last traded at $74.33. 101,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 908,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,171 shares of company stock worth $1,722,888 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 630,298 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,285,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $24,742,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

