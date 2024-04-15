Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Update

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Aura Biosciences

In related news, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 6,609 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $50,492.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,251.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aura Biosciences news, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 6,609 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $50,492.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,251.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $121,116.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AURA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 704,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 177,996 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC lifted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 296.5% in the third quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC now owns 1,163,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 869,790 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 107,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 53,956 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

About Aura Biosciences

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,521. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

