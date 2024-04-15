Short Interest in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Decreases By 9.2%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLAR. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Clarus from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

Clarus Trading Up 2.8 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 123,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 21,181 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLAR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. 96,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,848. Clarus has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $239.36 million, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently -37.04%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

